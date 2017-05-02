HFD investigating 2-alarm building fire on Wilder Ave.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Wilder Avenue.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, about 35 firefighters were dispatched to the three-story building at 1330 Wilder Avenue at around 7 a.m.

The fire, which was located in the unit's kitchen, was under control by 7:15 a.m. and fully extinguished by 7:17 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters are investigating the cause and damage estimates.

Both directions of Wilder Avenue, between Kewalo and Keeaumoku Streets, have been reopened.

This story will be updated.

