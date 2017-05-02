Forecast: Light southeasterly winds could bring high humidity, possible vog

Light southeasterly winds will bring higher than normal humidity and perhaps some volcanic haze across the state.

Skies will be mostly clear to start, but afternoon heating will likely create some interior cloudiness and perhaps a shower or two.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is still elevated along south shores with the trend toward smaller conditions tomorrow. A series of small swells are expected out in the country this week. Then a late season bump on Sunday could bring waves heights close to advisory levels along north and west shores.

Today's surf: 3-5 feet south, north, and east; 2-4 feet west.

There are no marine or weather advisories posted.

- Dan Cooke

