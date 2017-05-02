HFD investigating fire at home near Ala Wai

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating what sparked a fire late Monday at a home near the Ala Wai Community Park.

HFD said the fire broke out at a single-story home on Paani Street around 10:15 p.m.

Fire crews located the flames in the kitchen area and put it out in less than 10 minutes.

No one was reported in the home because it was undergoing renovation.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the cause and damage estimates.

