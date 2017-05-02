3 seriously injured after car rolls into ditch off H-1 near Kunia off-ramp

Three people were seriously injured after the car they were in overturned and rolled into a ditch off the H-1 Freeway early Tuesday, Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

Police say the driver had been speeding before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a guardrail just before the Kunia off-ramp.

A 15-year-old female, 18-year-old male and man in his 20s were treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation, but they were reopened around 5:30 a.m., police said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.