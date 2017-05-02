Suspect turns himself in following armed robbery in Wailuku

On Monday William K. Keliihoomalu IV turned himself in to Maui police for his involvement in an armed robbery in Wailuku a week ago.

Police say Keliihoomalu and another man were masked when they entered the Tokyo Lounge on Hookahi Street and attacked patrons and employees before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Keliihoomalu has been charged for robbery in the first degree.

His bail is set at $250,000.

The second suspect remains at large.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.