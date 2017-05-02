Downtown rally kicks off UH football season tickets going on sale

Cornhole, giant inflatable helmets, marching bands, Rolo Dog's and Beeman Burgers. It was all going on Monday afternoon at the corner of King and Bishop for the UH downtown rally to kick off 2017 Rainbow Warrior football season tickets going on sale.

"I think it has a touch of aloha in all of the stuff we're doing," head coach Nick Rolovich said of the community event. "I think people are noticing it which is good. I hope it translates to more people in the stands."

Rainbow Wahine basketball coach Laura Beeman was also on hand taking part in the festivities.

"I think this is outstanding," Beeman said. "If it's something we can do annually and people will know it's coming, I think it's absolutely fantastic to see all the support that people give to our student-athletes."

The UH football team will play six home games at Aloha Stadium this season beginning with Western Carolina on September 2 and ending with BYU on November 25. The Warriors play Mountain West games against Colorado State, San Jose State, San Diego State and Fresno State this season.

Tickets can be purchased online here, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, or by calling 944-BOWS (2697). Pricing structure has changed for the 2017 season. See the new price chart here.

