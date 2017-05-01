Rainbow Wahine's Granato selected to U.S. Collegiate National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—University of Hawai'i outside hitter McKenna Granato was selected on Monday to the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Minneapolis (CNT-Minneapolis). Granato, who will be a junior this coming Fall, will train and compete alongside 35 of the nation's top collegiate volleyball players in Minneapolis, Minn. She is the lone representative of the Big West Conference.



The CNT-Minneapolis squad, which is part of USA Volleyball's High Performance pipeline and is considered a second tryout for the U.S. Women's National Team, will train from June 22-26 at the University of Minnesota. Afterward, the athletes will be assigned to one of three 12-member teams and compete in a round-robin format at the Minneapolis Convention Center from June 27-30. The matches are being held in conjunction with the USA Volleyball Girls' Junior National Championships under the same roof. On Monday, 31 of the 36 players were announced as five spots remain open for the CNT-Minneapolis program pending final outcome of the U.S. Women's Junior National Team's results at the Women's U20 Pan American Cup held in early May.



Granato is one of nine outside hitters on the roster. Last season as a sophomore, she was second on the team with 293 kills (2.9 kills per set) and third with 24 service aces. Granato notched 30 total blocks and 167 digs as a sophomore for the Rainbow Wahine.



The CNT-Minneapolis will have Rod Wilde of Madison Elite, NC State University Assistant Coach Nicki Holmes and West Hills College Head Coach Jeff Wanderer as the program managers and administrators. The head coaches for the three teams will be UCF Head Coach Todd Dagenais, East Tennessee State University Head Coach Lindsey Devine and Trinity Western University (Canada) Assistant Coach Dennis Janzen.



Assistant coaches for the CNT-Minneapolis program are Grand Canyon University Assistant Coach Jay Van Vark, University of Kentucky Assistant Coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and University of San Diego Assistant Coach Marie Zidek. The technical assistants will be Grand Canyon University Director of Operations Rachel Fergunson and Bradley University Assistant Coach Jon Wong.