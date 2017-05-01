Hawaii News Now Roku Channel Giveaway - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii News Now Roku Channel Giveaway

You can now watch our newscasts anytime with the free Hawaii News Now Roku channel! Don’t have a Roku? Enter for a chance to win a Roku Streaming Stick or a 50 inch HD Hisense Roku TV. 

Enter here: http://hine.ws/winroku

Click here for Official Contest Rules.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly