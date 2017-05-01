Rainbow Wahine's Heen named Big West Player of the Week

IRVINE, Calif.—University of Hawai'i freshman Callee Heen (Hollister, Calif./San Benito HS) earned her first career Big West Softball Field Player of the Week award after belting three home runs in a series victory against UC Santa Barbara.



The three homers gave Heen nine for the year, tying her for second among Big West players.



Heen homered in three consecutive at-bats – two in game one and one in game two – staking the Rainbow Wahine to 5-1 and 8-4 victories. ll three homers were two-run shots.



The catcher/designated player unloaded her first homer in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie. She lifted her second roundtripper was a towering two-run home bomb in the sixth that landed on the roof of the batting cages beyond the rightfield fence. Heen became the first UH player since Tayana Mata on May 8, 2015 to hit two homers in one game against UC Davis.



Heen returned for game two and promptly launched her third two-run home run of the series – again to right field. The Gauchos then intentionally walked Heen in her next two plate appearances, and she drew another traditional walk in her final at bat.



Heen accounted for nine of UH's 15 runs in the series, scoring three times and driving in six. She reached base in seven of 10 plate appearances for a .700 on-base percentage. She also had a 2.000 slugging percentage.



It is the fifth conference weekly honor for the Rainbow Wahine this season. Heather Morales (Mar. 13, Apr. 3), Nicole Lopez (Mar. 20), and Brittany Hitchcock (Apr. 17) all have earned the award earlier this year.



The Rainbow Wahine will take their final regular season roadtrip this week as they travel to San Luis Obispo, Calif. to take on Cal Poly in a three-game conference series. The two teams will square off in a single game on Friday, May 5 at 12:00 pm HT followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8:00 a.m. HT.