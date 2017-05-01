Restaurant chain Chipotle files to register business in Hawaii

One of the nation's largest Mexican restaurant chains may soon be planning to open their first Hawaii location.

The state's Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs website shows Chipotle Mexican Grill filed registration documents for two business entities last month: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Chipotle Services, LLC. are now both registered to do business in Hawaii.

Pacific Business News first reported the filings earlier Monday.

The registration applications were processed on April 14, according to state records. Both submissions listed the company's Denver headquarters as the primary mailing address.

It was not immediately clear whether the restaurant actually intended to open restaurants in Hawaii, only that they had filed the requisite paperwork to begin the process if they decide to do so.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.