Big Island police ask for tips in 30-year-old cold case murder

On May 1, 1987, at about 10 p.m., police were called to a home in Hilo to help look for a missing woman.

Lynn Ebisuzaki, 26, was last seen leaving the home on the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue about 9:15 p.m.

Officers searched the property and adjoining parcels, eventually coming across the lifeless body of a young woman.

Ebisuzaki had been fatally stabbed. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

But all these years later, her killer has never been found. And Big Island police are renewing a request for information in the unsolved murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

