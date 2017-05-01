Maui Brewing Company owners named nation's top entrepeneurs

The owners of Hawaii's largest craft beer brewery have been named the nation's top small business owners by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Garrett and Melanie Marrero, of the Maui Brewing Company, were recognized today during a reception in Washington, D.C. The business was founded in 2005 with financial assistance from the SBA.

“Garrett and Melanie have shown impressive growth, expanding in size, sales and scope of their business,” said Linda McMahon, the agency's administrator.

The company now produces more than 19,000 barrels of beer per year and recently opened a large restaurant in the redesigned International Market Place in Waikiki.

The company will be honored during at a local SBA Awards luncheon this Thursday at Dole Cannery.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.