State warns parents of 'stranger danger' incident in Wahiawa

Parents of students who attend Wahiawa Elementary School were given a letter on Friday warning of a potential 'stranger danger' incident that occured near the school.

The letter states that a male individual has been seen sitting in a black BMW near the Wahiawa District Park after school and in early evenings.

Specifically, the letter says, the man has been observed "engaging in inappropriate behavior while watching videos" and offering cigarettes to young teenagers.

Anyone with information, or anyone who sees the suspicious individual, is asked to call 911 and report it to police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.