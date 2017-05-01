Hawaiian Airlines has a new look for its logo, airplanes - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaiian Airlines has a new look for its logo, airplanes

Hawaiian Airlines has unveiled a new look for its logo and airplanes.

The company's well-known logo, Pualani, has been "refreshed." The logo now features a rising sun.

Meanwhile, the exterior paint on Hawaiian Airlines planes is also updated. 

The planes will now more prominently feature Pualani and includes a maile lei that wraps around the body of the aircraft. 

