In report to feds, rail authority outlines plan B: Get to Aloha Tower

The rail authority has filed its much-anticipated recovery plan with the Federal Transit Administration, reinforcing its goal to complete the 20-mile project to Ala Moana Center.

The 249-page report, which was submitted Friday, does not factor in the impact of a new measure now before state lawmakers that would raise $1.2 billion for the embattled project by increasing the hotel room tax.

The recovery plan was required by the FTA after the project’s costs soared from $5.8 billion to $8.2 billion. Including financing costs, the project is estimated to cost as much as $10 billion.

The rail’s current budget is about $6.8 billion.

In the recovery plan, rail officials say building the project to its current budget, or Plan B, will get the project as far as Aloha Tower. This Plan B, however, could result in a 37 percent to 60 percent reduction in ridership.

Oahu Rail Project Recovery Plan

