Castle Medical Center undergoes big changes, including name change

Castle Medical Center will be changing its name to Adventist Health Castle. President and CEO Kathy Raethel joined us on Sunrise this morning to explain why the decision was made to rebrand. She also explained what will be changing and what will not.
