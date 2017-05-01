Maui High celebrates 1st baseball title since 1982

Maui High School's baseball team won it's first state title since 1982. They did it with an amazing run. The unseeded Sabers beat top-seeded St. Louis, last year's champion Campbell and then Waiakea in the final round. Coach Chase Corniel joined us by phone on Sunrise this morning to talk about what this win means for his school and the island of Maui.

