Motorcyclist who died in Kailua-Kona crash identified

A 43-year-old motorcyclist died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle in Kailua-Kona, Big Island police said.

The victim was identified as Elvis Sheppard, of Kailua-Kona.

Police said Sheppard was traveling east on Hinalani Street when a Kia sedan driven by a 61-year-old man hit him as he made a left turn from Kamanu Street onto Hinalani Street.

Sheppard was taken to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition, but died the next morning, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the sedan was not injured.

Police believe speed and inattention were factors in the crash.

This is the ninth traffic fatality this year compared to ten this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.