Hawaii Book and Music Festival to include new program venues, 140 events

The Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival’s diversity of programming never fails to satisfy those who love story-telling in all of its forms. The 12th edition of this annual festival, presented by Bank of Hawaii on May 6 and 7, promises to be one of the finest yet with best-selling local and national authors as well as gifted new writers; three new themed pavilions; award-winning Hawaiian Music and hula artists on the Main Stage; ongoing Keiki Stage performances; and a rich offering of thought-provoking panels on topics ranging from history and Hawaiian culture to wellness and politics in Hawaii.

In all, festival-goers will have more than 140 events at 10 pavilions and stages to choose from over the course of the two-day event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds in downtown Honolulu. Admission to the festival is free and there is lots of free parking at the adjacent municipal parking lot.

For more information, click here.

