2nd annual Parade of Farms to showcase North Shore farms and businesses

The Oahu Resource Conservation & Development Council (Oahu RC&D) is proud to host the Parade of Farms for the second year in a row. The day-long event will feature farms and agribusinesses on Oahu’s North Shore, providing a “behind-the-scenes” look into the business of farming, on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oahu RC&D pulled together its partners from across Oahu’s agricultural industry to cultivate community between producers and consumers. Farms opening their properties for tours this year include Counter Culture, Malama Loko Ea Fishpond, Mohala Farms, Monsanto’s Haleiwa Farm, Na Mea Kupono, Sweet Land Farm, Twin Bridge Farms and Waialua Estate Coffee & Chocolate.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a growing emphasis on ‘buying local,’ which is wonderful, but shifting the focus from the consumer to the farmer and taking time to understand the reality of farming is also important,” said Jean Brokish, executive director of Oahu RC&D. “Offering opportunities for people to actually visit and step foot onto the local farms where their food is grown strengthens community connections and motivates people to buy locally-grown food.”

Four different tours will be offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The event is open to the public, but advance registration for the tours is required as space is limited. Tour prices vary depending on age (ranging from free to $15 per person). Day-of walk-in tour registration is available at the Waialua Sugar Mill on a first-come-first-served basis. Transportation/shuttle service will be provided for all tours from the Waialua Sugar Mill, where free and ample parking is available. Guests should be prepared for a field experience and should wear appropriate footwear, sunscreen, hats, bring water, etc.

A free open house of activities will be hosted at the Waialua Sugar Mill and will include informational booths about local farming initiatives. Event goers can also choose to take short tours of agribusinesses located in and around the historic venue. A farmer’s market packed with fresh produce from local farms and businesses will be up and running until 12:30 p.m.

Nearby, The Friends of Waialua Library will be hosting a presentation about the history of Waialua town and North Shore agriculture starting at 11:00 a.m. Boyd Ready, director emeritus with the Landscape Industry Council of Hawaii and an active member of the Historic Preservation Committee of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, will be leading the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

Visit https://parade-of-farms.org/ for registration links and more information about this year’s Parade of Farms.

