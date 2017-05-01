Filipino Fiesta celebrates Filipino culture in Hawaii

The Filipino Community Center, Inc. will be hosting its 25th Annual Filipino Fiesta on Saturday, May 6 from 9 AM to 5 PM at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki. This year's theme marks the 25th year of the annual celebration with the theme, "And the Fun Continues..." The event is free and open to the public.

The 2017 celebration aims to commemorate the rich tradition over the years while showcasing the unique facets of the Filipino culture and the community of Hawaii. The daylong event begins at 9:00 AM with a jubilee-themed celebration at Kapiolani Park. A multitude of authentic Filipino traditions available to participate in such as Filipino cuisine, indigenous Filipino arts and crafts, and more! Entertainment at the Kapiolani Park bandstand will be featured with a full line-up of entertainers including local talent, artists from the mainland, and high-profile celebrity personalities from the Philippines.

Participation from the local Hawaii and Hawaii-Filipino community from the over 100 Filipino community organizations, U.S. and or Philippine based business owners and/or their representatives are expected. The annual Filipino Fiesta began 25 years ago when L & L Drive-Inn founder Eddie Flores initiated the celebration as part of the awareness campaign to garner support for the construction of the FilCom Center. It has since become Hawaii's largest showcase of Filipino culture with an annual attendance of more than 10,000 people attending each year. On a larger cultural scale, the event embodies the essence of a celebratory time in the Philippines known as "Flores de Mayo" or "Flowers of May" which is a festival held in the Philippines in the month of May. The Flores celebration has also taken an additional meaning with Hawaii's largest Filipino event's founder, Eddie Flores, coincidentally sharing the same name.

For more information about the Filipino Fiesta, please visit www.filcom.org or call (808) 680-0451.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.