UH Football season ticket sales begin

Season tickets for the 2017 University of Hawai‘i football season go on sale Monday, May 1. Season tickets are available for purchase online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m., or by calling 944-BOWS (2697) during the same hours.

The 2017 schedule features six home games at Aloha Stadium beginning with a non-conference match-up versus Western Carolina (Sept. 2), followed by Mountain West contests against Colorado State (Sept. 30), San Jose State (Oct. 14), San Diego State (Oct. 28), and Fresno State (Nov. 11), and concluding with a non-conference meeting with rival Brigham Young (Nov. 25).

Join UH Athletics in a Downtown Honolulu rally, Monday May 1 on the corners of Bishop and South King. Meet head coach Nick Rolovich and other UH coaches and players. Enter to win prize drawings and games. There will also be performances by the UH pep band and cheer squad. You can also purchase UH season tickets.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.