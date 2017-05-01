Forecast: Big Island, Maui face greatest threat for severe weather

Relatively mellow for Oahu and Kauai the last 12 hours, but Maui and the Island of Hawaii are still under a Flash Flood Watch.

Overnight, lightning strikes were numerous to the north, east and south of the Island of Hawaii, but now, some of that thunderstorm activity has come ashore along Hawaii Island's southeast coast. From Cape Kumukahi to South Point, rainfall rates have been measured at 1 to 2 inches per hour. Stay alert and take precautions for possible cloud to ground lightning strikes, ponding on roadways, and bad visibility for drivers in the heavy showers.

The Big Island is also experiencing winter weather up on the summits. An additional 3-5 inches of snow and ice is possible today.

Winds are very strong at 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the summits.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy and wet weather. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, bringing higher humidity and possible vogginess to the entire state.

High in Honolulu will be 79 degrees.

Surf is still elevated along south shores. Here are today's wave heights: 4-6 feet south, 3-5 feet north and west, 2-4 feet east.

Small Craft Advisory for coastal waters around Maui County and the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.