TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway to close overnight

All westbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway will be closed Monday night through Tuesday morning so crews can remove message board signs, the state Department of Transportation said.

The road closure will be in effect from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., but the DOT said lanes could open earlier if work is completed sooner.

Crews will be removing the signs near the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital off-ramp.

Traffic will be detoured at the Middle Street off-ramp. Drivers accessing the Moanalua or Halawa areas may exit at Middle Street and continue straight on Kaua Street to Puuloa Road. The Puuloa Road on-ramp will remain open during the closure hours.

From Tuesday night through Friday morning, crews will be closing off the left lanes in both directions of Moanalua Freeway from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Crews will be installing temporary portable concrete barriers in the median.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.