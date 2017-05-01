Man arrested in connection with deadly beating in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a deadly beating in Kalihi over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived on scene, an adult reported that the the 36-year-old victim said he got beaten up by an unidentified male in the area.

He was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Police later located and identified the suspect, Christopher Cabacungan.

He was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Kahanu Street, about a mile away from Rose Street.

He is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree assault.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated.

