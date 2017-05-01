Kauai police to get new patrol cars under 5-year lease plan

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The Kauai Police Department is getting new patrol cars after the County Council agreed to spend $890,000 over five years to acquire new Ford Explorers.

The Garden Island reports the council approved police Chief Darryl Perry's request for the vehicles in a unanimous vote last week. The council will spend $178,000 a year as part of the five-year lease-to-own agreement, and the money will come from an account designated for leased vehicles.

The department is now in its second year of a three-year vehicle replacement plan, which aims to purchase 15 police cars a year. Each vehicle costs between $50,000 and $55,000.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Gausepohl says the new vehicles will help ensure officers are able to respond to emergency situations safely.

