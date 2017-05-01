Rainbow Warriors hit the floor in Ohio ahead of NCAA Tourney

One day after touching down in Ohio the Rainbow Warriors got to work Sunday at St. John Arena, the site of this year's NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii has just a couple of days to practice at the gym in Columbus before their first round game against Penn State on Tuesday. While UH may be in unfamiliar territory and playing with a national title at stake, the Rainbow Warriors say they're doing their best to approach these practices like any other game week.

"We're very much just staying in the process and being true to ourselves and what we've done," said Rainbow Warriors head coach Charlie Wade. "What we've done has got us to this point. So, it's just business as usual."

For seniors like outside hitter, Kupono Fey, they know every game could be their last. With that reality in mind, Fey says he's focusing in now more than ever.

"We're just going hard," said Fey. "You know Hendrick [Mol] is down, so we're trying to get the middles the connection with the setter and stuff like that. But we just want to go in full force basically, like we didn't lose a step."

With senior middle blocker, Mol in the lineup, Hawaii led the NCAA in blocks per set this season. Before the Rainbow Warriors left for Ohio Wade said Mol was still questionable to play in Tuesday's match. Mol did not practice while the team was still in Manoa last week.

First serve flies in UH's first round match against PSU on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. HST.