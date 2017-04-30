Stormy weather creates mess on Maui, spurs closures and cancels events

Wet weather continues to impact the state Sunday as a cold front delivers rain and cool temperatures across the islands.

But the heavy showers didn't stop hundreds of bicyclists from showing up for the Haleiwa Metric Century ride.

After monitoring the weather, organizers decided not to cancel the event.

"We put safety first with our events and in this case rain is apart of Hawaii and it's not the first event that we've had with a decent amount of rain in it," said Daniel Alexander with the Hawaii Bicycling League.

Alexander said nearly 1,000 people registered, but only about 600 decided to pedal in the rain along Oahu's north shore.

Many cyclists also chose the shorter 30 kilometer route instead of the 100 kilometer option.

"We had a lot of people wearing rain jackets," Alexander said. "We encouraged everyone to wear rain gear and we were passing out makeshift ponchos people could wear and ziplocs for their cell phones."

While downpours continued over the weekend across Oahu, it was the chilly air that caught most by surprise. Temperatures remained in the 60's throughout Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Honolulu International Airport set a new record low temperature of 61 degrees at 8 a.m., breaking the lowest record set on April 30,1995 of 63 degrees.

On the Big Island, the cold front brought snow to Mauna Kea.

And on Maui, the torrential rain left parts of South Kihei Road underwater near the Maui Lu Resort.

A landslide covered Kahekili Highway near mile marker 11 and crews were out in the rain over on the east side near Kaupo fixing a large sinkhole.

At Kaupo Gap, Piilani Highway remains closed due to water flowing over the road.

The Honolulu Zoo was closed Sunday due to the wet weather.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.