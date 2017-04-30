Game over for Pearlridge center Fun Factory after 40 years of business

It's game over for the Fun Factory at Pearlridge Center.

After 40 years in operation, the family fun spot will close their doors Monday.

The owner says the center's landlord chose not to renew the lease as Pearlridge undergoes a $33 million renovation project.

To end its legacy at Pearlridge center, Fun Factory hosted a day of special deals on Sunday where all games were half priced.

Longtime employees and community members are heartbroken, but they say memories of the fun times will carry on.

"It's a tough day for all of us here," said Warren Asing, vice president and chief operations officer of Fun Factory. "We understand what business is all about, and what people need to do to survive, so we will survive."

"I'm feeling kind of sad and upset because it's going to be so far when we have to go somewhere else for Fun Factory," said 12-year-old Cacey.

Fun Factory's locations at Windward Mall, Kahala Mall, Kamehameha Shopping Center, Mililani and Kapolei will remain open.

