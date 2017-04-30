DOH to hold community meetings on Maui to discuss rat lungworm disease

Another Big Island resident is infected with rat lungworm disease, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. There are now 12 confirmed cases statewide this year.

The disease is raising concern throughout Hawaii's farming community. Now the the University of Hawaii's College of Tropical Agriculture is sharing some important tips with backyard gardeners.

Residents on Maui will have the opportunity to learn more about the rat lungworm disease in upcoming community meetings.

Two community meetings will be held in Wailuku and Lahaina for residents and farmers following 13 confirmed cases of the disease across the state.

The Department of Health will present information about the parasite behind the disease, and information on controlling slugs, rats and snails.

The Wailuku meeting will be held at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The meeting in Lahaina will be held on Monday May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

