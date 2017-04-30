Keauhou, Zuttermeister to perform at 90th annual Lei Day celebration

Lei, food and entertainment will take over Kapiolani Park Monday for the City and County's 90th annual May Day is Lei Day celebration.

The Royal Hawaiian Band, Hoku Zuttermeister, Natalie Ai Kamauu and Keauhou are some of the musicians in the entertainment line up.

Halau Hula 'O Hokulani will also perform.

The 90-year-old tradition is always held on May 1, and honors Hawaii's special art of making a lei, and sharing a lei.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 5:30 p.m.

An investiture ceremony for the 2017 Lei Queen and her court will also begin at 10 a.m.

There will be lei demonstrations, a lei making contest and craft vendors throughout the day.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.