BWS completes repairs to water main break in Salt Lake

Board of Water Supply crews on Monday morning completed repairs to a water main break on Likini Street in the Salt Lake area.

Water service was restored to all customers at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The 8-inch main broke on Sunday afternoon.

Police earlier closed Likini Street between Likini Place and Aila Street, but it is expected to reopen sometime in the morning.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.