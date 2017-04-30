Flooding, landslides create roadblocks for Maui drivers

Kahekili Highway on Maui was impassable after a landslide blocked the road. (Image: Maui County)

The wet weather caused several road closures for Maui motorists over the weekend.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Maui officials closed South Kihei Road due to flooding.

A landslide made Kahekili Hwy near mile marker 11 impassable, while a sinkhole closed Pi'ilani highway near mile marker 39.

Maui officials say the sinkhole has been repaired, but Nu'u Landing near mile marker 31 is closed due to a river of water.

