Cold front brings record low temperature, wet weather to the islands

Wet weather continues to impact the state Sunday as a cold front delivers rain and cool temperatures across the islands.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu recorded a record low temperature Sunday morning. At 8 a.m., the temperature was 61 degrees, which beat the record low of 63 degrees for April 30 set in 1995.

Aside from the cold temperatures, Hawaii News Now's Interactive radar shows a heavy band of showers sitting over the island of Oahu.

The showers are associated with a cold front that is passing through the state.

The wet weather also prompted the closure of the Honolulu Zoo Sunday. The zoo made the announcement of the closure on their Facebook page.

Web cam images also show snow atop Mauna Kea Sunday morning. The Mauna Kea Weather Center reported the Mauna Kea Access road was closed, and the temperature was a freezing 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

