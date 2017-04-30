Hawaii Kai Lions Club hands out 100 flotation devices to prevent drownings

Some potentially life saving devices were handed out to residents Saturday in an effort to reduce the number of drownings in Hawaii waters.

The Hawaii Kai Lions Club handed out 100 donated yellow rescue tubes that are intended to assist swimmers in distress.

The tubes were given out on a first come, first serve basis, and those who got one watched an instructional video on how to properly use the device.

"Put the tether over your shoulder. Swim out to the person in distress with this behind you. When you get to the person in distress it's important that you don't reach your hand to the person because they could pull you under. So you point the tube to the person so they can grab hold of it," Eric Kvick of the Lions Club said.

There are roughly 30 drownings each year in waters off Oahu.

The donation comes after state lawmakers allowed a measure protecting the liability of county lifeguards to expire.

Officials want to add, if you aren't the strongest swimmer yourself, don't attempt to rescue another swimmer. Instead, call 911.

