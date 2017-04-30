Impassable sinkhole closes portion of Maui's Pi'ilani Highway

Maui police are advising motorists to avoid portions of Pi'ilani Highway Saturday evening after a sinkhole made the road impassable.

Pi'ilani Highway at mile marker 39 is closed. The sinkhole is located on the Kaupo side of the Alalele bridge.

County workers are responding to the sinkhole, but it is unclear how long the repairs will take.

The road will remain closed until crews can get the supplies needed to fix the hole.

