Sign bearing new name of Honolulu International Airport installed

The state's transportation department director is taking the blame for decades of deterioration at Hawaii's airports. "To be honest with you, I've failed," said Ford Fuchigami.

The former Honolulu International Airport has been officially renamed to honor a late U.S. Senator.

A sign reading, "Daniel K. Inouye International Airport" now greets motorists as they drive off the freeway, and in to the terminals.

Lawmakers voted last year to rename the airport in Sen. Inouye's honor.

Before becoming Honolulu International Airport, the facility was known as the John Rodgers Airport.

A ceremony marking the name change will be held over the Memorial Day weekend.

The airport code, HNL, will remain the same.

