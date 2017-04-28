2 more cases confirmed as DOH investigates 'increasing number' of mumps infections across state

State health officials have begun investigating an "increasing number" of mumps infections across the state, and have confirmed two new cases on Monday.

The additional cases have brought the number of confirmed cases to 16, with some cases being reported as early as March, the health department says.

None of the infected individuals have required hospitalization yet, though the state says it is still looking into two separate clusters of cases, with one on Oahu involving at least nine patients.

The two cases confirmed Monday are not related to the cluster cases announced last week.

“Healthcare providers have been notified, and because this disease is easily spread, we expect additional cases to be reported in the coming weeks,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “There is no specific treatment for mumps infection and while most people will recover completely, mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults."

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade, with six states reporting more than 100 cases of the virus.

The disease is not considered life threatening, but there are some lasting side-effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

With two doses, health department officials say the vaccine is nearly 90 percent effective against the disease.

