Sunrise Open House: Haiku Point, Hookumu, Terrace Towers

Today we're going to take a look at some homes that would be good for a first time home buyer to consider, so we're looking at condos or townhouses around the median price on Oahu of $400,000.

Let's start with a townhouse on the windward side. This is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath, 2-parking, with 574 square feet of living space in the Windward Estates neighborhood. The development is called Haiku Point 2. It's been on the market for less than two weeks and is being offered at $409,000.

This is an upgraded ground floor unit with a nice little patio.

There's quite a bit of green around the property and both the unit and the grounds appear to be very well maintained.

Maintenance fee is $339.00.

Next up: Waikele. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 1-parking townhome has 657 square feet of living area and is on the ground floor of Hookumu at Waikele.

It's listed at $395,000. It also has a fenced-in yard with some grass. If you have a toddler, or a dog, it's a nice feature.

This is a pet friendly development with a low maintenance fee of $319.00. Granite countertops, travertine floors, two window ACs and ceiling fans in every room.

In looking for something in town we have gone above the median condo price of $400,000. This home is being offered at $489,000.

This is a recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath, 1-parking condo in Terrace Towers on Date Street. This is a high rise with the most square feet, 914, and a higher maintenance fee of $485.00.

Convenience is a big part of the value here, but there is also cherry wood shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, an under-mount sink, along with new stainless steel Samsung appliances.

