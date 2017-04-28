Flash Flood Watch in effect for Big Island, Maui

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the islands of Maui and the Big Island until Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

A cold front is passing through the state, bringing heavy rains, cool temperatures and a threat for flooding. The unstable air mass is also offering the threat for thunderstorms.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

A Flood Advisory that was in effect for the Big Island early Monday has expired, but the potential for severe weather remains for that region.

Sunday morning, Oahu was getting the brunt of the showers. The front brought record low temperatures to Honolulu, and snow to Mauna Kea.

The cold front is also bringing some freezing temperatures to summits of the Big Island. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the summits through 6 p.m. Monday.

