Tokuda ousted as WAM chair, Souki targeted in leadership switch up

Hawaii lawmakers are once again proposing to extend Oahu's tax to fund Honolulu's multibillion-dollar rail project.

Hawaii lawmakers are once again proposing to extend Oahu's tax to fund Honolulu's multibillion-dollar rail project.

Lawmakers clashed over plans for a tax extension to pay a $3 billion shortfall projected Honolulu's rail project. With just 2 days left to reach a deal, Senate and House conferees made little progress in their initial meeting today as the House's key negotiator grilled her Senate counterpart. "What is the specific dollar amount you are going to tax the elderly and the poor," House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke asked Senate Conference Chair Lorraine Inouye.

The legislative battle over rail has claimed its first political casualty, and more could be coming.

State Rep. Jill Tokuda, whose funding proposal for rail was rejected by a majority of senators Tuesday, has been removed as chairwoman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

The decision is expected to be made official Thursday.

The lack of a rail funding deal is seen as the reason that state Sen. Jill Tokuda could lose her powerful position as chair of the Ways and Means Committee.

Meanwhile, efforts to remove Joe Souki as speaker of the House at the state Legislature are also underway, according to sources.

Sources say a resolution to replace Souki will be introduced on the House floor Thursday. State Rep. Scott Saiki, the current majority leader, has been mentioned as his replacement.

Souki, 84, has led the state House since 2013. He also served as speaker of the House from 1993 to 1999.

It's not clear if Souki will be able to get enough votes to retain his position by Thursday. It's also unclear why the change is being made.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.