UH football going away from white helmets next season

The University of Hawaii football team will don new helmets next season. Details of the look are limited, but what is known is that they won't be white again. The Rainbow Warriors wore the white helmets in every game last season.

Na Koa Football Club is fundraising for the new lids, and in return for a donation, you can have a sticker with your name on the helmet.

According to Na Koa, "While you cannot sponsor a specific player, you can sponsor your favorite position (O-Line, D-Line, running back, quarterback, etc) or “side of the ball” (offense, defense, special teams)."

Helmet sponsors will be invited to the team meeting when the new helmets are unveiled, and those who sponsor ten or more ($450 per helmet) will receive a helmet of their own.

The donation form can be found here.

