USC, Washington football coaches coming to Hawaii for joint camp with UH

USC and Washington are big favorites to win their respective divisions in the Pac-12 next season. Prior to that, the two coaching staffs will be on Oahu joining the UH staff for the University of Hawaii Elite Camp.

The camp will be held June 9th and 10th and is open to anyone in grades 9-12. Campers will have to bring their own pads.

It's $120 if you pre-register, $150 for walk-ups. For more information, email Jimmy Morimoto at jkm44@hawaii.edu.