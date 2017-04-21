Sunrise Open House: Hawaii Island - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise Open House: Hawaii Island

HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Looking for a house?  While most of the state's population resides on Oahu, there are still many other places in the islands to live that are removed from the fast pace of Honolulu.

In this week's Sunrise Open House, Dan Cooke shows you some of the properties available on the Big Island.

Copyright 2017.  Hawaii News Now.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly