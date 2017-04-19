Kupuna Achievers: Ben and Anita Acohido

For this week's Kupuna Achievers, we recognize a husband and wife duo that love to give back to the Armed Forces together. Ben and Anita Acohido salute those who serve - by dedicating their lives to volunteering for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Uncle Ben served in the Army during the Vietnam War, so he knows firsthand how difficult it truly is to be away from your home-sweet-home.

Knowing these hardships, his mission now is honoring others who are fellow veterans, as well as those who currently serve, giving back to his country with Aunty Anita by his side. And for them, it is an honor to be there when needed.

If you know of a kupuna that is driven with a passion like Aunty Anita and Uncle Ben -- make sure to nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com.

