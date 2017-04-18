Former Miss Aloha Hula to offer hula instruction online

Can't get to that hula class?

There's a new website that aims to deliver authentic hula instruction to students -- wherever they are.

Kumu hula and former Miss Aloha Hula Kaui Dalire created ikumuhula.com, and plans to formally launch it on Sunday.

She comes from a legacy of Miss Aloha Hula winners, including her two sisters, Kapua and Keola, and mother Aloha Dalire.

On the website, visitors can see hula tutorials by Kaui Dalire and watch interviews and workshops by renowned kumu hula like Frank Hewitt, Robert Cazimero and Maelia Lobenstein-Carter.

"It's just amazing how many people embrace the Hawaiian culture and so I felt this website would allow more people to learn true hula because there are a lot of people out there who are teaching what they call hula but it is not," Dalire said.

She said the site allows people to learn hula at their own pace and it's unique because most kumu hula do not allow videos or photos during their classes.

A subscription is $20 per month.

The public is invited to a launch party on May 12 at The Artistry at 461 Cooke St.

