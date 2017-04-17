Hawaiian slack-key musician gets stolen guitar returned – 11 years later

A Hawaiian slack-key guitarist has been reunited with a stolen instrument eleven years after it was taken from him.

Makana, an award-winning musician who has performed alongside Jack Johnson and Sting, says the guitar was stolen from his home in Kaimuki in 2005. For years, he heard nothing about its whereabouts.

Makana named his guitar "Morning Star." It was gifted to him by late master slack-key guitarist Sonny Chillingworth.

"I played shows with Sonny on this guitar," Makana said. "I recorded on this guitar and toured the whole world with this guitar, so it became my best friend."

For more than a decade, Makana strummed on with his life an eventually accepted his guitar was gone forever.

Until, this past January.

"I got an email out of the blue from this guy named Ben, that I don't know, and it said 'Aloha I might have your guitar."

Ben told Makana that he bought the guitar on Craigslist for $100 and had an eerie feeling it belonged to him.

"It's funny sometimes when you let things go, that's when the magic happens," Makana said.

Makana flew home to Oahu the next day and the two men met in Hawaii Kai for what became a happy reunion.

He says it's a miracle and lesson -- to trust life because it's always tuned with the stars.

"I'm just so grateful," Makana said. "Life is so good to me and I feel like Uncle Sonny is always watching out for me."

He plans to play his guitar for the first time in years at a Sonny Chillingworth tribute concert on April 22 on Kauai.

