Sunrise Open House: Palolo, Ocean Pointe, Kalama Valley

Every Friday we take a look at a few homes that are on the market, and this morning we have 3 homes that were listed just this week. They are all around the Oahu median price for single family homes, which last month was $755,000.

We will start in Palolo and below that median price. The home is being offered at $699,000. It is a single level 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bath, 864 square feet of living space. This home has not been renovated since it was built in 1966, and still has the single wall tongue and groove redwood.

Next up, we head leeward to Ocean Point for another home that just went on the market. It's listed at $719,000. This home was built about 10 years ago and has 1524 square feet of living space on a 4,000 square foot lot. Nice porch and fenced in back yard with tangerine and papaya trees as well as new kitchen appliances with 17 photovoltaic panels and an alarm system. There is a bedroom and full bath on the first floor of this 2 story home.

A Kalama Valley home was posted for sale just yesterday. It's priced at $799,999, just a little over median. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1252 square feet of living space on lot of almost 5500 square feet. Lots of remodeling with upgraded finishes - marble, granite, travertine, mahogany. Two solar systems will take a big bite out of your energy costs and there is plenty of storage and parking. Kalama Valley for $799,999.

If you are dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

