Pagano chooses Oregon after transferring from Clemson

Scott Pagano had just won a national championship at Clemson a month prior to his announcement that he would be transferring out of the Tigers program. The former Moanalua standout started four games for the Tigers in 2016, recording two sacks and 31 tackles, including one in Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship game.

Pagano has been sought after by many schools ever since, until today when he announced the University of Oregon would be his home for the final year of his eligibility.

"Oregon is where I felt most at home and it is a great fit for me both on and off the field," Pagano wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to get to Eugene to start making new friends and playing for and learning from one of the best DLine coaches in the country."

That would be Joe Salave'a who is in his first year at Oregon after coming from Washington State. The Ducks also have a new defensive coordinator this year in former Colorado DC Jim Leavitt.

Pagano said he will pursue his Master's in Sports Management at Oregon. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman is one of the highest ranked players at his position in the 2018 NFL draft class.

