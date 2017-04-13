Vandals hit Moiliili Community Center

Employees at the Moiliili Community Center arrived to unsightly vandalism Wednesday morning.

Photos show spray painted graffiti all over murals at the South King Street building. The graffiti was found in the building's parking garage.

Three cars in the parking lot were also vandalized.

Hawaii News Now was told the murals were painted in the 1960's as a gift to the kids.

The Moiliili Community Center is a non-profit that has served the community for many years. They are also one of the oldest Japanese language schools in Hawaii, and offer free classes for senior citizens.

Employees are asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call 955-1555.

